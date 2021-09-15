The public is advised that given the current Covid-19 situation, the Central Statistical Office is unable to start enumeration for the 2021 National Population and Housing Census on 15 September 2021 as originally scheduled.

The office has tentatively rescheduled the start date to 15 October 2021. However, this date is subject to change if the Covid-19 situation worsens. The Central Statistical Office will be guided by the advice of the Ministry of Health and the prevailing Emergency Powers Regulations.

To ensure that the public is safely enumerated, the Central Statistical Office will be changing its main mode of enumeration from face-to-face interviewing to telephone interviewing. However, to be able to execute this new mode of enumeration, the enumerators will be required to make initial brief contact with the households to collect telephone numbers and do complete building and household listing of each enumeration district. The telephone numbers will enable the enumerators to conduct the full household interview at a later date via that medium. The second mode for data collection will be face-to-face interviews which will capture households that were not interviewed via telephone. This mode would only be activated when it is safe to do so.

In the initial visit to the households, the enumerators will be equipped with face masks, face shields, and hand sanitisers in adherence with Covid-19 protocols. They will also be wearing a security jacket and be in possession of an identification card which will easily identify them as census enumerators under the Central Statistical Office. The enumerator will also leave a card with the household with his/her name and number. The household should therefore expect a call from this enumerator and the stated number on the card.

The Central Statistical Office is therefore appealing to the public to cooperate with the census enumerators by providing a telephone number to facilitate contact. The office is also soliciting the cooperation of all respondents in answering the calls from the enumerators and facilitating the interview. Residents of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique are also reminded of their legal obligation to participate in this important activity of nation-building. The success of the 2021 National Population and Housing Census depends on all Grenadians. The cooperation of the entire population is solicited to ensure that everyone is counted, and no one is left behind.

GIS

