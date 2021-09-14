The Diocese of St George’s-in-Grenada is responsible for 3 homes, Hilarion Home (Sauteurs), Hillview Home (Gouyave) and St Martin’s Home (Crochu).

Since 2020 these homes have been operating under restrictions geared towards reducing the possibility of being directly affected by Covid and they have largely remained free of the virus, as has most of the rest of Grenada.

Unfortunately, the situation has changed drastically over the past 2 weeks, and we are now witnessing the ravages of the virus in all of the homes.

As of Tuesday, 14 September 2021 this is the current status of the infection in the homes:

The Hilarion Home: There have been 8 confirmed Covid-related deaths with an additional 2 deaths, the cause of which cannot be confirmed at this time; Of the remaining 21 residents, 16 are confirmed positive for the virus. Six of the residents have been fully vaccinated. The compliment of 16 staff has been reduced to 6 at the moment with 10 in isolation at home. Eight of the regular staff have tested positive.

Hillview Home: Two deaths have been confirmed as Covid-related, with 8 residents confirmed positive active cases, 2 of whom are vaccinated. Six of the 25 residents have been fully vaccinated. Of a staff of 26, ten are fully vaccinated with another 3 having had one dose. Of the 7 positive cases, 5 are fully vaccinated.

St Martin’s Home: No Covid-related deaths have been recorded at the home. There are 7 positive cases. Of the total population of 27 residents, only 5 have not been vaccinated.

We are very grateful to those who have offered assistance in various ways, including those who have sought to keep us informed as to what they thought is going on at the homes. We thank God and our staffs for the 18 months we have had without critical problems. In my view, this is not a time for blaming, shaming or recrimination. The only thing that matters now is to get the situation under control for the benefit of residents and staff. We pray that God will give us the wisdom and commitment to meet the challenges and win this battle in the war against Covid. We have been working with the relevant health authorities. They have done well, considering the scarcity of resources all around.

With the significant reduction in the staff levels at the 3 homes, maintaining staff to resident ratios has now become a major challenge. We are appealing to anyone who is a registered nurse or caregiver or retired health professional and is willing and able to assist staff in this crisis, please contact the Bishop’s Office at 443-5299 or 440-2542, or your parish priest.

Our condolences go out to all those who have lost loved ones in our homes and elsewhere. We thank all those persons who continue to serve as management or staff in these very difficult circumstances. God alone can truly reward them. May God lead us on. As believers, Covid means for us Christ is Our Victory In Disease and Distress.

Clyde Martin Harvey

Bishop

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.