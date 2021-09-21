The Government of Grenada continues to provide additional financial support to students on Government scholarships overseas who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is being done through the Grenada embassies in various countries.

In addition to the financial support provided in 2020, the Government continues to make a stipend available to the awardees.

Parents or other individuals assigned to receive on behalf of the awardees are reminded that funds are available and that they should contact the Scholarship Desk at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information, if they have not yet done so, for an appointment to arrange for collection of the stipend.

The Scholarship Desk can be reached via telephone at (473) 440-2737 or email at [email protected]

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.