The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public that effective Monday, 6 September 2021, all theory and practical examinations will be suspended.

This suspension is necessary due to the present Covid-19 situation and would be in place for the next 2 weeks in the first instance.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.