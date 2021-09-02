The TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) is committed to being a key contributor to Grenada’s renewable energy transformation.

A partnership has been forged with the Sologistics Renewable Energy Academy (SOLREA) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. The MOU is aimed at formally promoting and furthering the academic links between the 2 institutions. Negotiations are now underway for collaboration in the instruction of courses in Solar Technology, with TAMCC instructing the academic portion and SOLREA instructing the hands-on portion. Courses have been identified in the areas of Design and Engineering, Photovoltaic Installation and Inspection.

Signing on behalf of TAMCC was Registrar and Acting Principal Marva Bowen-Neptune, who expressed confidence that this MOU will benefit students of TAMCC for the foreseeable future while contributing to a workforce that possesses the necessary practical skills and critical thinking needed to chart the way forward for Grenada’s renewable energy operations.

This marks the first official partnership signed by SOLREA on the island. “We will train solar installers, solar inspectors and solar designers. I know TAMCC has a great solar system already on campus, if there are future expansion opportunities, we will happily partner,” said Chief Innovation Officer of SOLREA Brendan Heyck.

Heyck said SOLREA aims to build a hands-on solar training space on the island. SOLREA hopes to partner with TAMCC to further expand the campus’ solar power capacity while educating students about the importance of renewable energy options. This partnership will have a positive impact not only on the students of TAMCC but also on the future of sustainable energy and, by extension, climate resilience in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

