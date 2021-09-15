The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the remaining days in September.

20: (VAT) Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable

28: Corporation Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 June 2021

30: Corporation Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Installments Due and Payable

The public should take note that when the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Taxes should be filed and paid on time to avoid penalties and interest.

This can be done utilising the Ministry’s online payment services pay.gov.gd or taxservices.gov.gd or any District Revenue Office.

For further information, persons can contact Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance via email [email protected].

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.