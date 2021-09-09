by Linda Straker

General Hospital retrofitted ward to accommodate 55 Covid-19 patients in isolation

Teenager is social science student in her second year

Covid-19 cases in Grenada continue to rise exponentially

Grenada, on Thursday, 9 September 2021 recorded its 15th Covid-19 related death. The individual is a teenager at the island’s lone community college who graduated from secondary school in 2020.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that I inform you of the death of [name withheld], a social science student in her second year attached to the school of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies” said a message to the College Community from the management.

The message further said that the young lady’s mother confirmed to officials at the T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) that her death was due to Covid-19.

Health officials have confirmed that so far for this week there has been a Covid-19 related each day and there is a growing number of people who are seeking care at the General Hospital. However, concerns have been expressed that many of the patients are seeking hospital care too late.

“We will prefer for people to seek hospital care earlier because early medical intervention can assist to stabilise the sick; coming too late is not in the best interest of the sick,” said a senior health official.

Hospital officials recently disclosed that the General Hospital has retrofitted a ward to accommodate more Covid-19 patients because the designated 9-bed isolation unit has become inadequate.

Director of Hospital Services Dr Carol McIntosh said that the General Hospital can now accommodate up to 55 patients in isolation. “The increased capacity was achieved through the conversion of the newly constructed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and retrofitting of the Paediatric ward,” said a news release from the Government Information Service (GIS).

The retrofit included the installation of oxygen lines and placement of ventilators, surveillance cameras, and internet connections.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Grenada continues to rise exponentially. Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that as of 8 September 2021, the island recorded a total of 1,397 active local cases and 9 imported cases. There were also 37 people hospitalised, and 135 new positive cases.

To date, the total number of Covid-19 cases is 1,748 and from that number, a total of 130 have been declared recovered. The upsurge in cases began in mid-August and health officials have declared that the island is affected by the community spread of the SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus which causes Covid-19.

The Delta variant is believed to be the variant affecting the country. 3 cases were confirmed in the month of August.

