The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) in keeping with the updated Emergency Powers Covid-19 Regulations advises the general public that effective Tuesday, 21 September 2021, the Grand Anse Craft and Spice Market will be temporarily closed until 5 October 2021.

GTA would also like to remind all patrons that the stipulated open hours for beach access are from 5 am – 1 pm.

The GTA apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused.

