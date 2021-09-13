The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) advises that its Lucas Street Headquarters is closed today Monday, 13 September 2021, to facilitate sanitisation due to Covid-19 exposure.

Operations will resume tomorrow Tuesday, 14 September 2021 at 8 am.

The Carenage, Grenville and Gouyave suboffices remain open to facilitate bill payments.

Please be reminded that all other in-person customer services functions have been suspended until further notice. No applications for new water and sewer connections are being accepted at this time.

Customers are encouraged to use the Authority’s customer services telephone lines for support and can also continue to access bill balances, query accounts and report leaks either through voice or WhatsApp, on 459-6064 or 405-5245 or 405-9143.

NAWASA’s emergency line 292/435-0715 is also available for reporting broken lines and water outages and queries can also be made via our social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram and our website www.nawasa.gd.

The Authority apologises for any inconveniences caused as a result but these measures are necessary to protect staff and customers, given the current high Covid positivity rates in the community.

NAWASA…committed to meeting customers' needs.

