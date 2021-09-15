The Grenada Movement (TGM) has begun preparations to hold its first Convention as a political party.

An Interim Management Committee has been set up to oversee the arrangements pursuant to preparing the Party its First Convention at which Delegates of the Party will elect a Political Leader, a Deputy Leader and General Secretary among other executive positions.

The Interim management committee, which was chosen after a vote of the TGM Founders on Sunday, 12 September 2021, will hand over management of the Party to the elected Officers and their term will expire at the Convention.

Michael Church was elected Chairman of the Interim Management Committee and will act as the Chief Administrator during this next phase of TGM’s transition.

The other members of the team are Paula Phillip, Treasurer; Faye Thompson, Recording Secretary, and Basil Williams, Public Relations Officer.

Faye Thompson is also TGM’s Secretariat Coordinator.

