T A Marryshow Community College, with the support of St George’s University, hosted a virtual session on Covid-19 under the topic ‘The Effects of Covid-19 on Young Adults and Children.’

The session, which aimed to provide a platform for much-needed conversation on the deadly virus facing the nation, was open to all students, staff and faculty of the College and their families.

The session was led by Immunologist and Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr G Richard Olds, who spoke about various Covid-19 related topics including important facts about Covid-19, vaccine statistics, vaccine risks and complications, and common myths and misconceptions.

“We have to do everything we can to try to get ahead of this virus,” said Dr Olds, speaking on Grenada’s current Covid-19 situation. “The vast majority of these cases were not imported; transmission is taking place in the community and in order to put a stop to that we have to start practicing public health measures, wearing our masks and following the rules.”

On the topic of vaccination, Dr Olds said, “There have been between 200 and 300 new cases every day for the past few days, and the scary thing is the number of people on the island who are unvaccinated. The good news is people are starting to get vaccinated. But, whether you get vaccinated or not, please still wear a mask and follow the rules. If not for yourself, do it for your family, your students and fellow classmates.”

The presentation was followed by a question-and-answer segment during which students, staff and faculty submitted questions on topical issues such as herd immunity, underlying health conditions, transmission of Covid-19 and the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Registrar and Acting Principal of TAMCC Marva Bowen-Neptune, expressed gratitude to the team at SGU for accommodating the College Community and stressed on the importance of the information being given to the students, staff and faculty as the island continues to be impacted by the Covid -19 pandemic.

Dr Olds and the SGU team expressed interest in holding another session that will further address unanswered questions in an effort to contribute to the education of the TAMCC Community and, by extension, the Grenadian public on the Covid-19 virus.

TAMCC

