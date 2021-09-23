The Youth of The Grenada Movement (TGM) wish to pay homage to Grenada’s most successful and decorated Olympian, Kirani James, for having completed a successful track and field season, against all odds.

Despite his struggle with Graves’ disease, he was able to secure a third Olympic medal for himself and our country. Since he began his Olympic journey at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, he has been able to secure an Olympic medal at every Olympic Games, making him the only athlete in history to win medals consecutively in the 400 metres at the Olympic Games. Kirani completed the season on Tuesday, 14 September on a high, with a win at the Memorial Borisa Hanzekovica meeting in Zagreb, Croatia.

His brilliant performances have put many a smile on the faces of Grenadians worldwide, at a time when our country is experiencing the worst spike of the Covid-19 virus since the start of the pandemic. Therefore, we are proud to pay our respects to him for the significant contributions he has made to our beloved country. His fighting spirit and determination to compete are enough to give us hope that we can overcome the Covid-19 crisis facing our country.

His third place at the Tokyo Olympics exemplified his courage, resilience, tenacity, and determination to succeed while at the same time having to deal with his illness. His impressive performance in Zurich was a nail-biting finish to place second at the Diamond League track and field meet. He then went on to win gold in Zagreb, Croatia, to end his season with a meet record of 44.46 seconds.

The youths of TGM salute this great son of the soil, Kirani James, for motivating and inspiring the young people of this country to continue to strive for excellence and greatness no matter what obstacles or circumstances may arise. The youths of this country can look to Kirani as a role model as they strive to build a brighter future for themselves, thereby playing an integral role in the development of this beautiful nation.

