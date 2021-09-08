by Linda Straker

1,292 local active cases of Covid-19 as at 7 September

Between 18 August and 7 September over 5,000 individuals vaccinated with first dose

12 deaths have occurred within past 10 days

A review of data on the daily Ministry of Health Covid-19 dashboard from 18 August to 7 September 2021, has shown a continuous increase in the number of people declared as medically recovered, and more people who are becoming vaccinated.

On 17 August, Dr Shawn Charles Acting Chief Medical Officer disclosed in the post-cabinet briefing that there has been a significant increase in Covid-19 cases which were connected to various unauthorised mass gathering events such as yard fetes and or house parties that occurred from 8-15 August.

The dashboard issued on 18 August showed that there were 196 cases overall; 178 cases were declared as recovered, and 11 active cases. Almost 3 weeks later the picture is different. There are now 1,613 total positive cases overall with 1,302 total active cases of Covid-19.

Grenada declared community spread of the virus days after the initial announcement of increasing cases. From the 1,302 positive cases on 7 September, there are 1,292 local active cases. The other cases are classified as imported, ie these are people who were discovered at ports of entry.

A closer assessment of the data has shown that during the period under review 100 individuals were declared as recovered, moving from 178 on 18 August, to 298 on 7 September. That same period also shows that over 5,000 individuals became vaccinated with the first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine.

On 18 August, the number of individuals vaccinated with the first dose was 22,307 but on 7 September that number jumped to 27,718 – an increase of 5,411. The number of individuals vaccinated with the second dose on 18 August was 17,768 while on 7 September the number increased by 1,790 bringing the total to 19,558.

On 18 August, 53,416 PCR tests were conducted, but on 7 September that number was 62,806 which means that during the period 9,390 PCR tests were conducted. There is no indication as to the number of rapid antigen tests that were conducted, but Health Minister Nickolas Steele said that hundreds of those tests are being done on those who are tested at testing sites.

Hospitalisation of the sick is also increasing. On 18 August only one person was hospitalised but by 7 September, 26 individuals were seeking care at the hospital, and the cumulative hospitalised number was 46. Twelve deaths have occurred within the past 10 days.

