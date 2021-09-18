The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information has completed its distribution rounds to place e-learning devices in the hands of all students who were within the primary Grades 1 to 5, and Forms 1 to 5 for the last academic year.

Parents/guardians who are yet to collect devices for students in that group, are invited to schedule an appointment via the webform https://gov.gd/moe/devicecollection or contact the HELP Desk by calling (473) 440-2737, extension 27122.

The Ministry advises that due to the increase in Covid-19 cases on island, and limited human resources to support the distribution process, scheduling of these appointments will resume on 4 October 2021.

A schedule will be issued by the end of the week commencing 20 September 2021, regarding the distribution of devices for incoming Kindergarten and Form 1 students.

GIS

