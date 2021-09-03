The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs, and Information has completed rounds of distribution, to place e-learning devices in the hands of all students who were within the primary Grades 1 to 5 and Forms 1 to 5 for the last academic year.

Parents/guardians who are yet to collect devices for students in that group should contact the HELP Desk by calling (473) 440-2737 Ext. 27122.

With regards to the distribution of devices for incoming kindergarten and Form 1 students, a schedule would be issued within the week beginning Monday, 6 September.

The Ministry thanks all stakeholders for their most timely attention to all related matters.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.