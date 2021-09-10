This year, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®), like many other institutions, has had to modify its strategy for examinations due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following consultation with regional governments and other key stakeholders from across the region, it was agreed in May 2021 to delay the sitting of the regional examinations by a further 2 weeks to allow more time for candidates to prepare for their exams. Exams commenced on 28 June 2021 and were completed on 30 July 2021.

CXC® wishes to remind its stakeholders that results for the June/July 2021 examinations will be released in early to mid-October. CXC® is working assiduously to minimise the impact of the delays occasioned by the disruption of Covid-19 protocols on the logistical operations associated with the marking, grading and release of examinations results.

The release of results will be a 3-tiered approach:

Firstly – Release to the Ministries of Education

Secondly – Joint meeting with the Ministry of Education

Thirdly – Release to candidates on or before 15 October 2021

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Release to the Ministry of Education

Release to candidates on or before 20 October 2021

The CXC® team is in contact with regional and international higher education institutions to communicate this timing to minimise the possibility of students being disadvantaged during the matriculation process.

