All US immigrant visa applicants are required to complete a medical examination as part of the normal application process.

Effective 1 October, a completed Covid-19 vaccine series is a new CDC requirement for US immigrant visa medical examinations. The US Department of State is currently working with the CDC to implement this requirement. This requirement does not apply to non-immigrant visa (NIV) classes such as tourist or student visas.

More information can be found at: www.cdc.gov/immigrantrefugeehealth/panel-physicians/covid-19-technical-instructions.html

US Embassy Barbados

