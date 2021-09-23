A local construction company seeks the following persons:
- Surveyor/ Surveyor Technician
- Construction Foreman
- At least 5 years of experience in Civil Infrastructure works
- Dump Truck Drivers
- Must have a D1 or G – Class licence
- Experience of 5 years with no accident record
Apply at email: [email protected]
*Certificate of Character will be required for successful applicants.
