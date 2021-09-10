The Ministry of Health in partnership with a team of volunteers will mount several community-based vaccination and testing clinics across the country this weekend, as Grenada enters into its first period of no-movement days.

On Saturday, from 10 am, vaccines will be available to residents of La Tante, Perdmontemps, and La Sagesse at the respective health centres.

Mobile testing teams will also travel through communities in St David to provide testing for persons who have been exposed to the virus or suspect that they have been infected.

Similar services will be available at the Rose Hill Community Centre starting at 10:30 am, and at the St John’s Anglican School in Gouyave from 9 am.

Health teams will also be stationed at the Woburn Health Centre from 9 am and on the Calivigny Main Road from 11 am.

On Sunday, the health officials will be in St Andrew, Birchgrove through to Adelphi, Beaureguard and St James, and from Hope playing field through to Marquis, Soubise, Telescope, Paradise and Simon, starting from 10 am. Residents will be advised by public address system, the exact time that the teams will be present in the respective areas.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging persons to get vaccinated to help reduce the chance of severe illness, hospitalisation and even death, if they do in fact contract the virus.

GIS

