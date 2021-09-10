The West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH) has kicked off its programme offering with a high level eCornell Luxury Marketing Immersion Programme.

This 4-session series is part of a management level course of study and was selected as a “kick-off course” for WISH, prior to launching its full offering of hospitality based programmes.

Initially launched on 20 April 2021 the WISH programme offers Grenadian employees in the hospitality industry as well as those interested in pursuing careers with the hospitality industry, access to over 1000 courses facilitated by the eCornell School of Hospitality as 100% scholarships.

As part of WISH’s ongoing commitment to providing access and capacity-building resources to Grenada’s employees in the hospitality industry, the 4-session series was made available complimentary to the management teams of Grenada’s 5-star hotel establishments.

Top management representatives from the Calabash Hotel, Sandals LaSource Grenada, Silversands Grenada and Spice Island Beach Resort enrolled in the course which provided a thorough understanding of luxury service management and the specific challenges of marketing to today’s luxury consumers.

Hannah Budhlall, the marketing manager of Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel stated, “With an educational background in business and tourism, I wasn’t sure what new material I would learn from the Luxury Marketing course, however I quickly realised that luxury brings new meaning to traditional views on marketing. With course participants being professionals in the Hospitality industry from all over the world, this helped me to gain insight into new ways of perceiving and executing luxury within the hotel industry in Grenada.”

The 4-day programme used an educational mix of case studies, readings and videos to deliver a comprehensive course of study, providing insight into, what is luxury and how is it changing? Who is the luxury customer and the aesthetics of luxury.

Barry Collymore, Co-Founder of WISH said,“ This programme is just the start of our capacity building for Grenada’s tourism sector. We are committed to providing as many opportunities as possible through our unique collaboration with e Cornell. We have launched our enrollment drive which has been going exceptionally well and are happy to see the high level of interest and signups from both individuals and employers. “

WISH has curated an extensive programme of hospitality and service excellence courses which will provide theoretical knowledge from the specialists of the field, aimed at enhancing the quality of the tourism workforce and improving the overall standard of service in all fields.

