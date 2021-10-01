Officers attached to the Drug Squad seized a total of 247 pounds of Cannabis within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, 29 and Thursday, 30 September 2021.

The illegal drugs which carry an estimated street value of $559,998 were discovered at Artiste Bay, La Poterie, St Andrew, and Petite Esperance, St David.

Charged with the seizure at St David are Shevon Charles, 30 years; Kimron Mc Donald, 28 years; Jamie Mc Donald, 23 years and Kwesi Abraham, 22 years, all unemployed residents of Byeland, St Andrew.

They were all granted bail in the amount of $20,000 each with 2 sureties and are scheduled to appear at the St David Magistrates Court on 6 November 2021.

Office of Commissioner of Police

