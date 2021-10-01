Officers attached to the Drug Squad seized a total of 247 pounds of Cannabis within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, 29 and Thursday, 30 September 2021.
The illegal drugs which carry an estimated street value of $559,998 were discovered at Artiste Bay, La Poterie, St Andrew, and Petite Esperance, St David.
Charged with the seizure at St David are Shevon Charles, 30 years; Kimron Mc Donald, 28 years; Jamie Mc Donald, 23 years and Kwesi Abraham, 22 years, all unemployed residents of Byeland, St Andrew.
They were all granted bail in the amount of $20,000 each with 2 sureties and are scheduled to appear at the St David Magistrates Court on 6 November 2021.
Office of Commissioner of Police
All this trouble over ganja… legalize it, tax it, and everybody happy. Besides Vincy and Grenada ganja is low in thc, unlike the countries where it is legal and grown by experts. What’s more the guys arrested were working at someting they like to do. Legalize it and hire them in the distribution department 🙂
Unemployed? Sounds like they were self employed to me.