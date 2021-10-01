Police are confirming a fatal accident that occurred just after 10 pm on Sunday, 26 September 2021 that resulted in the death of a resident of Marli, St Patrick.

On Thursday, 30 September 2021, a serious accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV occurred on the Westerhall main road. The rider and passenger of the motorcycle are presently warded at the General Hospital in stable condition while the driver of the SVU is in police custody.

Raymond Prime, a 49-year-old resident of Westerhall, St David, is charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. His vehicle was also impounded for investigation purposes.

Investigations into both accidents are ongoing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

