Prime Minister Dr the Rt. Honourable Keith Mitchell will deliver an address to the nation Tuesday morning at 10 am.

The address will precede the start of the weekly Post Cabinet Press Briefing.

The Prime Minister will among other things, disclose changes to the Covid-19 Regulations which go into effect at midnight Tuesday.

The press briefing will therefore focus on the new guidelines in the updated regulations.

The Prime Minister’s national address will be rebroadcast at 8 pm on Tuesday, and the GIS invites media houses to join the broadcast.

GIS

