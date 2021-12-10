Government of Grenada

Awakening Special Potential By Investing In Restoration And Empowerment (ASPIRE) Project

Consultancy Services for Training Facilitator (Working with at-risk youths)

Request for Expressions of Interest

BACKGROUND

The Government of Grenada (GOGR) received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), towards the cost of the Awakening Special Potential by Investing in Restoration and Empowerment (ASPIRE), Youth Project.

The ASPIRE Project will complement the GOGR’s efforts to establish an improved gender-equitable and comprehensive juvenile justice prevention and response system. It will provide services, which will respond to the challenges such as increased participation by juveniles in crime and violence, the high dropout rate among school-age youths, the high rate of youth unemployment as well as the high level of poverty, facing juvenile victims and youths-at-risk. In particular, the Project will provide services to enhance the residential aspect of the Juvenile Justice System, improve service coordination and delivery, enhance employable skills and support overall community safety, empowerment and security.

The main aspects of the project support programmes targeting juveniles and youth, their families and communities and is designed to build resilience against criminogenic factors impacting vulnerable segments of these populations. It comprises many sub-components including Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre (GBJRTC)

The Project is being implemented by the Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment. The Project funds provide for but are not limited to administration, staff training, safety and security, maintenance and recreation.

Given the mandate of the Centre, it must develop the capacity to provide the best outcome for all its residents given their assessed needs. Creating a trauma-informed juvenile justice centre requires specialised training, behaviour modification and organisational paradigm shifts. Therefore, staff has to be equipped to understand the origin of behaviours and provide the appropriate interventions to change the maladaptive behaviours displayed by the residents. These identified training will provide the opportunity for staff to develop practical skills, strategies and coaching methods.

OBJECTIVE

To build the capacity of the staff of the GBJRTC to understand the juvenile population and be better able to work with them.

SCOPE OF SERVICE

Under the general guidance/supervision of the Programme Manager, Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre, the Individual or Company shall undertake the following:

Submit training proposal to include: Methods of pre and post-training assessments; Outline for the delivery of synchronous and or asynchronous training modules Budget Schedule for post-training support/follow-up

Facilitate training that will include but not be limited to Identification, assessment, and intervention when working with youths dealing with addictions and who are at high risk for suicide Understanding types of adolescence behaviours of at-risk youths – identification of strategies to deal with emotional and mental health issues e. psychological disorders (Cognitive and intellectual delays) Understanding how to avoid burnout – identification of strategies for self-care Understanding the criminogenic needs of juveniles Applying appropriate interventions and strategies for working with at-risk youth within a residential environment

Provide training manual to include relevant reading material and guidance for participants

Issue certificates of participation

Prepare a final report with recommendations;

REPORTING

The Consultant will work closely with the Programme Manager from the Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre.

DURATION

The training is to be provided in at least 6 two-hour sessions over a maximum of a 10-week period to be determined and agreed with the Centre. Post-training support guidance and or additional supporting material for a maximum of 6 weeks following the training.

Post-training support to be provided over 4 sessions within six weeks of the completion of the training.

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

The contracted consultant/agency should possess the following:

Academic requirements: Postgraduate degree in social work or psychology and/or related social sciences field.

Postgraduate degree in social work or psychology and/or related social sciences field. Experience: More than 5 years working with at-risk children and youth and their families. Conducting interactive specialised training with youth and social care professionals. Delivering training in a blended learning environment.

More than 5 years working with at-risk children and youth and their families. Conducting interactive specialised training with youth and social care professionals. Delivering training in a blended learning environment. Language: Fluency in oral and written English.

Fluency in oral and written English. Computer skills: Proficiency in current office software applications as well as data analysis software.

Proficiency in current office software applications as well as data analysis software. Other: Ability to express ideas clearly and to write well. Good analytical skills. Proven communication, presentation and deliberation skills. Strong facilitation and communication skills, including report writing, and confidence in delivering presentations to social care professionals.

Ability to express ideas clearly and to write well. Good analytical skills. Proven communication, presentation and deliberation skills. Strong facilitation and communication skills, including report writing, and confidence in delivering presentations to social care professionals. Strong time management skills with the ability to respond to deadlines and prioritise accordingly.

A good understanding of human-rights based approaches would be an asset.

ELIGIBILITY

Consultants shall be eligible to participate if:

the persons are citizens or bona fide residents of an eligible country; and

in all cases, the consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person, not a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country.

Eligible countries are member countries of CDB

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 1.9 of CDB’s Guidelines for the Selection and Engagement of Consultants (2011), setting forth CDB’s policy on conflict of interest.

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to qualifications and experience on similar assignments. All information must be submitted in English.

Further information may be obtained from:

Melisse Ogilvie, GBJRTC at [email protected] or 444-6802

or 444-6802 Lyndonna Hilliare-Marshall, ASPIRE PCU at [email protected] or 440-2269

Two (2) hard copies of the Expressions of Interest, Training proposal with a budget must be received at the address below no later than 4 pm on 27 December 2021. The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be marked “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Youth at Risk Facilitation”

Following the assessment of submissions, the most technically capable and appropriately experienced applicant will be invited to negotiate a contract to provide the facilitation services. GOGR reserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety. It will not be bound to assign any reason for not engaging the services of any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest.

HOW TO APPLY

Please address all Expressions of Interest (EOI) with a brief outline of the training plan:

The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment

Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George, Grenada

Government of Grenada

Awakening Special Potential By Investing In Restoration And Empowerment (ASPIRE) Project

Consultancy Services to Facilitate the Implementation of and Capacity Building in Therascribe to Support JJRP Data Reporting Systems in Grenada

Request for Expressions of Interest

BACKGROUND

The Government of Grenada (GOGR) has requested assistance from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in financing a Project, which will respond to the challenges facing juvenile victims and youth-at-risk in Grenada. Grenada is challenged by, inter alia, increasing participation of juveniles and youth in crime and violence, high rate of youth unemployment, high dropout rates among boys and girls as well as a high level of poverty. The Awakening Special Potential by Investing in Restoration and Empowerment (ASPIRE) of Youth – Grenada Project will seek to complement the GOGR efforts to establish an improved gender-equitable and comprehensive juvenile justice prevention and response system. In particular, the Project will provide services to enhance the residential aspect of the Juvenile justice system, enhance employability skills, support community safety and security, improve service delivery and improve service coordination. The Project is being implemented through the Ministry of Social Development (MOSDH).

One aspect of the project is to lend support to the implementation of an operational level electronic case management system that will act as a source of all reported Juvenile data in Grenada. Currently, the JJRP Unit at Bacolet has a specialised software system that is used by counsellors and treatment professionals to manage cases within the facility. This in-house system is named Therascribe a Windows Forms-Treatment Planning software developed by the PEC technologies. This software features include:

Effortless creation of treatment plan, progress notes, and homework

33 unique Treatment Planning modules

Evidence-based Treatment Plan Interventions

Enterprise-ready using MS SQL server database to store and transact data over the network

While this treatment planning software (Therascribe) is suitable for its intent and purpose its operations are currently limited to the JJRP unit in Bacolet.

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, now wishes to procure consultancy services to ensure that the Therascribe package can be used within the core locations in Grenada, where JJRP cases are managed on a day-to-day basis. This includes areas such as (1) Ministry of Social Development, JJRP Unit (2) Probation Unit (3) JJRP Unit, Bacolet and (4) The Ministry of Education.

OBJECTIVES

General objective

The overall objective of this consultancy is to assist the MOSDH in achieving its goal to improve case management of Juveniles in Grenada by allowing agencies- such as Police, Child Welfare Authority, Legal Aid, High Court Number 2, Probation Office and Ministry of Social Development – to collaborate on a platform for reporting the basic information when a case arises, and to monitor the status of an ongoing case in the workflow of the JJRP system in Grenada. Ideally, this system should be a secured online case management system, accessible to all partners.

Specific objectives

To install the Therascribe software system in identified areas

To train the initial core users; JJRP, Social Development, Police and Probation unit staff to have full access to their roles in the system

To extend the training to other identified partners once the core parties are proficient in the use and operations of the system

To provide handholding remote support after the system is in the operational phase of the project for at least three hours per week, for up to 3 additional months

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment now invites interested eligible consultants to submit Expressions of Interest indicating qualifications and experience required to provide these consultancy services as outlined in the Terms of Reference.

The duration of the consultancy is anticipated to run for 6 calendar months to be completed.

Consultants shall be eligible to participate if:

the persons are citizens or bona fide residents of an eligible country; and

in all cases, the consultant has no arrangement and undertakes not to make any arrangements, whereby any substantial part of the net profits or other tangible benefits of the contract will accrue or be paid to a person, not a citizen or bona fide resident of an eligible country.

Eligible countries are member countries of CDB

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 1.9 of CDB’s Guidelines for the Selection and Engagement of Consultants (2011), setting forth CDB’s policy on conflict of interest.

In the assessment of submissions, consideration will be given to qualifications and experience on similar assignments. All information must be submitted in English. Further information may be obtained from the first address below between 8 am and 4 pm Monday to Friday.

Two (2) hard copies of the Expressions of Interest must be received at the first address below no later than 4 pm on 27 December 2021, and one hard copy must be sent simultaneously to CDB at the second address below. The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be marked “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Therascribe consultancy”

Following the assessment of submissions, the most technically capable and appropriately experienced applicant will be invited to negotiate a contract to provide the consultancy services. GOGR reserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety. It will not be bound to assign any reason for not engaging the services of any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest.

Address 1:

The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment

Ministerial Complex, St George’s, Grenada

Phone: 1-473-440-2269

Email: [email protected]

Address 2:

Procurement Officer

Caribbean Development Bank

PO Box 408, Wildey

St Michael, Barbados, W.I

Phone: 1 (246) 431-1600

Fax: 1 (246) 426-7269

Email: [email protected]

Government of Grenada

Awakening Special Potential By Investing In Restoration And Empowerment (ASPIRE) Project

Consultancy Services for Training Facilitator

(Learning the Skills of non-violence and Personal Development)

Request for Expressions of Interest

BACKGROUND

OBJECTIVE

To build the capacity of the staff of the GBJRTC to understand the juvenile population and develop functional skills to improve one’s ability to work effectively with youths at risk.

SCOPE OF SERVICE

Under the general guidance/supervision of the Programme Manager, Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre, the Individual or Company shall undertake the following:

Submit training proposal to include:

Methods of pre and post-training assessments;

Outline and schedule for the training modules to be delivered

Budget

Post-training support schedule

Facilitate training that will include but not be limited to the Assessment of own interpersonal skills Development of appropriate interpersonal skills necessary for interacting with youths at risk – the ability to maintain optimistic attitudes Development of appropriate techniques for diffusing volatile situations Development of strategies for managing disruptive and aggressive behaviours Development of strategies on how to engage youths at risk Development of strategies for how to enhance openness and honesty about sensitive topics Identification of appropriate techniques for diffusing volatile situations



Produce training manual to include relevant reading material and guidelines for participants

Provide certificates of participation

Prepare final reports for each workshop with recommendations

REPORTING

The Consultant will work closely with the Programme Manager from the Grand Bacolet Juvenile Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre.

DURATION

The training is to be provided in at least 6 two-hour sessions over a maximum of a ten-week period to be determined and agreed with the Centre. Post-training support guidance and or additional supporting material for a maximum of 6 weeks following the training.

Post-training support to be provided over 4 sessions within six weeks of the completion of the training.

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

The contracted consultant/agency should possess the following:

ELIGIBILITY

Consultants shall be eligible to participate if:

Further information may be obtained from:

Melisse Ogilvie, GBJRTC at [email protected] or 444-6802

or 444-6802 Lyndonna Hilliare-Marshall, ASPIRE PCU at [email protected] or 440-2269

Two (2) hard copies of the Expressions of Interest, Training proposal with a budget must be received at the address below no later than 4 pm on 27 December 2021. The sealed envelope containing each submission should include the name and address of the applicant and shall be marked “Expression of Interest – Consultancy Services for Training Facilitation”

Following the assessment of submissions, the most technically capable and appropriately experienced applicant will be invited to negotiate a contract to provide the facilitation services. GOGR reserves the right to accept or reject late applications or to cancel the present invitation partially or in its entirety. It will not be bound to assign any reason for not engaging the services of any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interest.

HOW TO APPLY

Please address all Expressions of Interest (EOI) with a brief outline of the training plan:

The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment

Ministerial Complex, St George’s, Grenada

Phone: 1-473-440-2269

Email: [email protected]