The Government and Embassy of the Republic of Colombia in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering scholarships for interested persons for postgraduate programmes under the BECA Colombia Scholarship Programme 2022-1.

Eligibility

All applicants MUST:

be in good health (mentally and physically) as certified by a doctor

be a citizen of Grenada

be 50 years old or younger

have a cumulative general average of 4.0 out of 5.0 in undergrad level

have an undergraduate or bachelor’s degree in any area

have a definitive admission to at least one or up to 3 postgraduate programmes (Academic offer Catalog 2022)

Further details on this scholarship can be accessed via the following link: https://web.icetex.gov.co/becas/programa-de-reciprocidad-para-extranjeros-en-colombia/beca-colombia-extranjeros

Applicants are required to apply directly to their chosen universities from the Academic Offer Catalogue.

Details on how to apply can be accessed via the following link: https://web.icetex.gov.co/becas/programa-de-reciprocidad-para-extranjeros-en-colombia

Applicants MUST print ALL application documents and submit ONE (1) copy of each to the Scholarship Desk at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs & Information on or before 20 December 2021.

For further information please contact Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education/ Human Resource, at telephone number 473-440-2737/417-9762 or via email [email protected] or [email protected].

