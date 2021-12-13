Officers assigned to the Northern Division responded to a report of a drifting vessel in the vicinity of Gun Point, Carriacou, on Sunday, 12 December 2021.
The boat was retrieved and towed to Harvey Vale by the Grenada Coast Guard, where 7 adult male bodies were discovered in a decomposed state.
Specialised units of the force are presently analysing personal effects and devices found onboard the vessel, following which, a comprehensive update will be provided.
Police investigations are ongoing.
RGPF
Nothing like a detailed story to give you insight. Seven dead in a drifting boat? What size boat? What registry? Any bullet holes in the deceased? This does not sound like a fishing trip nor a 3 hour tour.