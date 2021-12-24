The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO invites ministries, departments, agencies, registered NGOs and youth organisations, whose area of work falls under UNESCO’s purview, to submit requests for funding for projects under the 2022-2023 Participation Programme.

The projects or proposals must relate to the promotion of education, science, information and communications or culture. Preference will be given to projects that are of a transdisciplinary nature, and which will be of benefit to Grenada, and address issues related to those affecting youth.

When preparing projects, prospective applicants should take into particular account one of the global priorities of the organisation, gender equality.

Requests for funds, which must not exceed US$26,000 can be sought for:

Projects/programmes. The services of specialists and consultants. Publications, periodicals and documentation. Materials and equipment. The organisation of conferences, meetings and seminars.

Please see attached forms for submission of requests.

Please also note that applications and project details should be submitted on or before 15 February 2022, and, to the extent possible, requests should be submitted in electronic form to [email protected]

For further information please contact the Grenada National Commission for UNESCO by Tel: (473) 440-3162/2737 or Email: [email protected].

