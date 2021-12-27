On 14 and 21 December 2021, HE Ambassador Wei Hongtian and his spouse Madam Liang Bing paid visits to several social welfare institutions including the Grand Anse Home for the Aged, Dorothy Hopkin Home for the Disabled, Richmond Hill Home for the Elderly and Father Mallaghan’s Home for Boys.

Ambassador Wei handed over daily necessities and electrical appliances including refrigerators, blenders, microwave ovens, toilet paper and sanitisers with a total value of EC$ 60,000.

In his remarks, Ambassador Wei mentioned that caring [for] the old and the young, as well as the disabled, helping people in need, are traditional virtues of China. He hoped that the donations could help to fit the needs of the welfare institutions, especially during the difficult time caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He also affirmed that the Chinese Embassy would continue to contribute its share of assistance to the social welfare institutions of Grenada.

The management teams of the above institutions extended their heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Wei and Chinese Embassy for the love, goodwill and kindness conveyed by the visits and donations. “Such supports were indicative of the long-standing cordial bilateral relations and friendship between the two countries and peoples.” they added.

Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Grenada