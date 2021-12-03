Chrissel J F Smith of Grenville, St Andrew received the Republic Bank Award for Overall Academic Excellence at the TA Marryshow Community College Annual Graduation exercise, held Thursday, 2 December 2021.

Smith, who is from Grenville, St Andrew, attained a near-perfect grade point average (GPA) of 3.97 to win the coveted award for her outstanding performance. Her award includes a TimeSaver account, valued at EC$5,000 and a commemorative crystal plaque, compliments Republic Bank.

Going one step further, Smith also captured the Republic Bank Award for Best Graduating Student in the School of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies, again with a GPA of 3.97. Her achievement in this discipline earned her another TimeSaver Account, valued at EC$1,000. Her areas of study were in the Natural Sciences.

Republic Bank extends congratulations to Chrissel Smith on her double achievement. She was presented with her awards by Kathleen Harris-Forrester, Manager, Halifax Street Branch. The Bank has sponsored the award to recognise the highest achiever at the TAMCC graduation exercise for the past 17 years. This event is another avenue where the Bank demonstrates its commitment to youth development, through education.

Best wishes to Chrissel Smith for continued success in all her future endeavours.

Republic Bank

