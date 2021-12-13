As usual the hardworking members of the Salvation Army have stepped up their fundraising activities as the year heads towards its conclusion.

With no end in sight for the global pandemic, the committed, hardworking team refuse to renege on their special end of year commitment of donating 200 hampers to the elderly to bring some additional hope and cheer during the holiday season.

Anthony Sanchez, Major of the Salvation Army in Grenada said, “our mission for the end of the year is to bring them some of the festive cheer and optimism, that we all need to navigate whatever challenges may lie ahead. We are extremely grateful for the donations we receive which allow us to do this.”

He explained “The organisation was founded by William Booth, a Methodist minister, in the east end of London, 156 years ago, and its bespoke purpose was to feed and house the poor. We can very proudly say that our humanitarian work, here in Grenada, commenced 119 years ago. That’s no mean feat and speaks to the commitment of our volunteers through the decades. The Christmas season can be one of great joy, but also one of despair, for so many of our elderly in particular.”

As hardship continues to increase across the country, corporate entities and individuals have not let up in showing their support to organisations who are doing their best to care for the vulnerable and needy within our communities. Some sacrificing their ‘extra treats and eats’ for the season, to assist those who are struggling for the bare necessities.

For the second year in a row staff at CIBC FirstCaribbean has agreed to contribute a portion of the funds normally set aside for Christmas parties in each of their territories to organisations caring for the needy and underprivileged.

In organising the donation to the Salvation Army in Grenada, Joanna Marryshow, Human Resources Support Officer for the bank said they were “pleased to have donated the funds a little earlier this year, to allow the Salvation Army a little more time to amass all the goods needed to fill the hampers. We appreciate their year-round self-sacrificing spirit, against which our end of year donation pales in comparison,” she stated.

Major Sanchez expressed deep appreciation to the bank on receipt of the donation for EC$2,700, which will make a significant dent in the funds needed to complete the Salvation Army’s seasonal giving goal!

Customer Service Representative, Christy Glean and Major Sanchez of the Salvation Army.

