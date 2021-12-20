Citizens are reminded that Section 18 of the Noise Control Act forbids anyone from providing amplified sounds in any public space. Hereunder is an excerpt of the section of law:

Permission required in certain cases

(1) No loudspeaker or musical instrument shall be operated or used for the purpose of providing music in any public place in circumstances where such music is reasonably capable of disturbing any person occupying or residing in private premises unless written application for permission for the operation, shall have been made to the police by lodging the same at the police station nearest to the proposed venue, not later than 10 clear days before the date on which it is proposed to operate the loudspeaker or musical instrument, and permission for the same shall have been granted in writing by the Commissioner of Police; provided that the Commissioner of Police shall respond to any such application within 96 hours of receiving the same.

Any person who operates a loudspeaker or musical instrument in breach of the conditions or restrictions attached to a permission granted by the Commissioner of Police commits an offence and is subject to criminal prosecution.

Hereunder are the penalties:

a first offence, to a fine of $250;

a second offence, to a fine not exceeding $500 or to imprisonment for 6 months, or to both;

a third offence, to a fine not exceeding $1,000 or to imprisonment for 9 months, or to both; and

a fourth offence, to imprisonment for 12 months

Members of the public are encouraged to comply with the law and request permission to play amplified sounds within a reasonable time for their activities.

Office of Commissioner of Police