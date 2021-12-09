Citizens are reminded that section 137 subsections 25 and 26 of the Criminal Code forbids anyone from idly loitering in public spaces.

Hereunder is an excerpt of the section of law:

137 (25) Assembling in public way for idle, etc., purpose, and not dispersing when required. — assembles with other persons in any public place, or in any open space near a public place, for any idle, vicious, or disorderly purpose, or otherwise than in the regular performance or in pursuance of some lawful calling or object, to the annoyance or obstruction of any passenger or person frequenting such public place or of any person living near it, and does not move away when required by any peace officer; or

(26) Loitering about shop, etc. — loiters, carouses, or the like in or about any shop, or in any public place, and does not quietly move away when desired to do so by any constable or by the owner of the shop or his agent;

Members of the public are encouraged to be vigilant when conducting business at Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and other sensitive areas and report any suspicious person or behaviour.

Individuals who violate this section of law shall be liable to imprisonment for three months, or to a fine of $1,000 or to both.

Office of Commissioner of Police

