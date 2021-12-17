First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
77,388 must be a typo. Even if it is 76,388 that means 224 first vaccinations since the 13th (still no figures for 14th), what is the correct number? It would still be very good if 224 got first dose, fear of Omicron maybe?
My mistake, they are including boosters in the total now.