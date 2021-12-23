First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
We have just had a donation from USA of 65,000 Pfizer vaccine. How many of these will be wasted because so many Grenadians are too hard headed to get protection? Cases are starting to go up & it is only a matter of time before Omicron variant reaches our shores. Not as deadly as Delta but at least twice as virulent. More cases equals more people sick, more people in hospital, more people dying. Only two doses & a booster give protection against Omicron. People need to start getting vaccinated right now before it is too late for them.