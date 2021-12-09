The Public Works Division within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government informs the general public that the Electrical Inspector will be on the island of Carriacou from Wednesday, 15 to Friday, 17 December 2021.

All individuals wishing to utilise the services of the Electrical Inspector are kindly asked to visit or call the Public Works Division on (473) 443-6026.

Thank you for your usual kind cooperation.

Public Works Division

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government

