2. Scope and application.—(1) These Regulations shall not apply in the case of a medical emergency.

(2) Where there is any inconsistency between the provisions of these Regulations and the Public Health (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020, the provisions of these Regulations shall prevail to the extent of the inconsistency.

(3) Notwithstanding sub-regulation (2), for the duration of these Regulations, the Public Health (COVID-19) (Restriction on Religious Institutions) Order, 2020, SRO No. 64 of 2020 shall not apply.