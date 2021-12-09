1. Citation and commencement.—(1) These Regulations may be cited as the EMERGENCY POWERS (COVID-19) (NO. 9) REGULATIONS, 2021.
(2) These Regulations shall come into force on the 7th day of December, 2021.
2. Scope and application.—(1) These Regulations shall not apply in the case of a medical emergency.
(2) Where there is any inconsistency between the provisions of these Regulations and the Public Health (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020, the provisions of these Regulations shall prevail to the extent of the inconsistency.
(3) Notwithstanding sub-regulation (2), for the duration of these Regulations, the Public Health (COVID-19) (Restriction on Religious Institutions) Order, 2020, SRO No. 64 of 2020 shall not apply.
GIS
