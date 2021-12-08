Two Extension Officers at the Ministry of Agriculture have been recognised by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) for their participation in the 2021 Forums that were delivered as a 4-part series under the theme “Strengthening the Climate Resilience of Caribbean Agriculture.”

The forums which commenced in 2015, act as a neutral space where farmers, agri-stakeholders and enthusiasts share, learn, plan, and promote policies, strategies, and actions towards more productive, low emission, sustainable agriculture.

As a result of their active participation from August to November, the 2 officers, Marcia Lord and Brenda Phillip were on Monday incentivised with tools that will be used in their fieldwork (tape lines and an A-Frame) from IICA’s National Specialist Derek Charles.

“I was happy to be part of the training organised by IICA. They were timely and informative. Understanding that we have a lot of farmers that farm on sloping land, we will be able to use the A-frames to do proper drainage for them,” Lord explained. Extension Assistant Brenda Phillip, said the extension team is “thankful for the gesture as the tools will go a long way.”

Grenada qualified for the prizes as a result of full participation in all sessions. There was also active participation in discussions on key climate issues, and practical adaptation and mitigation approaches that can be implemented. Charles said it was a job well done by the officers who represented their country.

“Grenada did well; out of the 51 participants, 11 of those were Grenadians. The Extension officers from Grenada and Carriacou, along with the backyard gardeners, actively participated, and I was happy to see that they were rewarded.”

All participants received certificates of participation. The Ministry congratulates the officers for their active participation in the forum and extends its gratitude to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) for its unwavering support towards the development of the agriculture sector in Grenada.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.