by Linda Straker

Was Minister of Education from 1990 to 1995

Retired from active politics in 1995

Died on 21 December 2021

The man who served as Governor-General from 2008 to 2013 has died.

The announcement that Sir Carlyle Glean had died came from Member of Parliament for St John Alvin Dabreo while speaking on the adjournment for the 21 December 2021 sitting.

“He died this morning,” Dabreo told the Parliament session, which was been broadcast live on television, radio, and via online social media platforms. “I extend my sympathy to his family.”

Sir Carlyle was not in the best of health for a while and was one of the individuals who received care when the hospital ship USNS Comfort visit Grenada in 2019.

Born February 1932 he was well known for his contribution in the parish of St John where he resided most of his life. As a Roman Catholic, he was active in the life of his church. He was a teacher who became the Minister of Education in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of Nicholas Brathwaite from 1990 to 1995.

He had contested the St John’s Constituent seat in the 1990 General Elections and lost to deceased MP Edzel Thomas. When the NDC lost the 1995 General Elections Glean retired from active politics.