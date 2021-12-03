The Grenada Bureau of Standards (GDBS) and the Marketing & National Importing Board (MNIB) express their appreciation for the visit of Her Excellency Malgorzata Wasilewska, Head, Delegation of the European Union to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS and Caricom/CARIFORUM on 25 November 2021.

The visit began with a brief tour of the Grenada Bureau of Standards, where Director Robert Medford shared his gratitude to the Ambassador and explained the benefits that will be gained from the project ‘Agri-Food Sector Development & Strengthening of the National Food Safety System in Grenada’, which was launched on 29 September 2021.

Select staff members of the bureau, MNIB and the Ministry of Agriculture, will benefit from training in the areas of Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) and post-harvest handling techniques. Medford explained that this interjection is very timely as the National Quality Policy has just been approved and the training will help in the implementation of the Exportation of Fresh Produce Act.

While thanking Medford for accommodating the visit, Ambassador Wasilewska said she looks forward to the results of the Project which would benefit Grenada and at the same time show how Countries can benefit under the EPA.

The visit to the bureau concluded with a tour of the various laboratories of GDBS.

The main beneficiary of the Project, MNIB also welcomed Ambassador Wasilewska with a tour of the Pack House in River Road, St George’s. As the main beneficiary, MNIB will gain 3 refrigerated trucks. Chief Executive Officer Afia Joseph expressed her gratitude to the Ambassador. She indicated that these trucks will help in the transportation of fresh produce from farms to the pack house and also to the port of discharge for export. This will help to build economic resilience for farmers and exporters, as the national airport does not have adequate refrigerated storage.

The Ambassador and her team were taken around the Pack House and also to the value-added production room, where they witnessed local juices being produced for sale. Joseph explained that MNIB is presently exploring opportunities for value-added products.

The visit concluded with a fresh produce package presented to the Ambassador from MNIB and also a group photo and media interviews.

Grenada Bureau of Standards and the Marketing & National Importing Board are the beneficiaries of grant funding (EUR236,070) under the project titled ‘Agri-Food Sector Development and Strengthening of the National Food Safety System in Grenada.’

