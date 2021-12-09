by Linda Straker

Death is now a police matter

Grenada’s Coroner Act provides for an inquest into sudden deaths at public institutions

Office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) will determine next steps

A 74-year-old man who was diagnosed with a terminal illness, became Grenada’s latest suicide victim within hours of learning the reason why he was hospitalised and not healing.

“The Ministry of Health is confirming the death of a 74-year-old male who died in tragic circumstances at the General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. The St Patrick resident had been a patient at the hospital since November 24,” said a news release from the Government Information Service (GIS).

“The Ministry of Health has been in touch with the family of the deceased and will continue to provide the necessary support to them in this time of grief. The Ministry of Health extends deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased man.” The release did not share details about the way his death became an unfortunate occurrence.

However, it is understood that the man, who had been sick for some time, was hospitalised on 24 November and was not improving. Following a series of medical tests, he was formally diagnosed with the terminal illness. The doctors informed him of the diagnosis on the morning of 8 December and later that evening he committed the act by jumping over the fire escape from the floor of the ward where he was located.

The death is now a police matter and a thorough investigation is expected into the circumstances surrounding the death. Grenada’s Coroner Act provides for an inquest into the death of individuals who die suddenly at public institutions.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) will determine the steps that will follow to bring closure to the matter.

