The Government of Grenada is moving speedily to address working conditions at the Government printery.

The last in a series of assessments of the building was completed on Monday, and both interim and long-term solutions have been identified to resolve issues with the building.

The immediate recommended course of action is to build up the roof to alleviate the leaking that occurs when it rains.

The team at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development is currently completing the drawings for the structure and rehabilitation work is expected to commence shortly.

The Government of Grenada acknowledges the concern expressed by workers and their trade union, and reaffirms its commitment to providing safe working conditions for public officers.

GIS