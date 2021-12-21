The Government of Grenada is moving speedily to address working conditions at the Government printery.
The last in a series of assessments of the building was completed on Monday, and both interim and long-term solutions have been identified to resolve issues with the building.
The immediate recommended course of action is to build up the roof to alleviate the leaking that occurs when it rains.
The team at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development is currently completing the drawings for the structure and rehabilitation work is expected to commence shortly.
The Government of Grenada acknowledges the concern expressed by workers and their trade union, and reaffirms its commitment to providing safe working conditions for public officers.
GIS
“BUILD UP THE ROOF”. !! Is the roof in question a FLAT roof? If so: what was the architect thinking? Was the architect thinking? And Who was the architect? If the roof is not a flat roof: why would simple galvanized not be more than sufficient? Where did the breakdown in oversight occur?
This one is intriguing based on the fact that it is one of many government buildings that are in total need of refurbishment.
This is an ongoing issue which been a major factor in wastage in this section as buildings are left in such bad state that they are made redundant and the workers are moved to private renting which seems to be a waste of public money.