by Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade, Governor-General

Have you been consumed by worry or fear? Let your mind rest in this promise of the Lord. Your father will meet all your needs… He will take care of you. Matthew 6: 31-34

Fellow Grenadians and visitors to our beautiful tri-island state.

Christmas is a time of joy; a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, remembering that he came to dwell in our midst, to share our lives in good times and bad, in times of joy and in times of sorrow.

We end this year celebrating our successes and gains while reflecting on our challenges. Although we came face-to-face with the deadly and harsh reality of Covid-19 during the month of September, in a matter of weeks the surge had ended largely due to our vigilance as a people and the Herculean efforts of our health and frontline workers, to whom we owe a great debt of gratitude. My sincere and deepest condolences to all who have lost loved ones as a result of Covid-19.

In spite of the health, economic and social challenges faced during the course of the year, particularly in September, we have fared well compared to other countries in our region and indeed the world. However, we must remain resolute and thankful while maintaining our vigilance as the world is now faced with the emergence of the new and highly contagious OMICRON variant. Although the restrictions have been relaxed and we are all looking forward to the Christmas festivities, the recommended mitigation measures must be adhered to. We cannot, at this point in time, let our guard down.

During this Christmas season, let us focus on the needs of children in our community by reaching out to them in a tangible way to encourage, guide and support them. Despite being forced to adjust to a new mode of learning, our children have done well academically, as reflected in the outstanding performance of many in the CSEC and CAPE examinations. Indeed, these youngsters have demonstrated the fortitude, determination and willpower that are deeply embedded in the DNA of Grenadians. We must continue to support our children in both word and deed. We must remember that Christmas is still a very special occasion for our young ones, and we must do our utmost to protect them, to be sensitive to their emotional needs, and to bring joy to their hearts.

I urge everyone to be considerate; to do what they know is necessary to protect themselves and their neighbours. Observe the protocols, get vaccinated, and keep our country safe. In so doing we will be demonstrating our appreciation for the tremendous effort and sacrifice made by our healthcare and frontline workers over the past 18 months.

This Christmas, let us continue that outpouring of kindness and selflessness that was on vivid display during the darkest days of the Covid-19 crisis. Let us continue to pray and engage in acts of generosity and self-sacrifice. Let us make this Christmas an intimate and safe gathering of fellowship, prayer, goodwill and love in every household.

As we continue to make adjustments to our lifestyles and adapt to our changed way of life, we should all look purposefully inward, examine our actions, and work on dispelling feelings of anger, resentment, and hostility. This time of year should bring into sharper focus the need to be even more generous, more compassionate, and more caring.

Christmas is about making others happy and showering others with love and the spirit of the Christ child, whose birth we celebrate today, even during this challenging time.

Let us all nurture a spirit of kindness, generosity and gratitude. By doing this, we will be observing the true spirit and meaning of Christmas, not only during this season, but throughout the new year.

Have a safe and merry Christmas everyone!

Office of the Governor-General