It is with great sadness that the nation learned of the death of Sir Carlyle Glean, former Governor-General of Grenada.

As Governor-General, Sir Carlyle served our country with distinction from 2008 to 2013. He retired at his home in St John where he has been ailing for a number of years.

Sir Carlyle was a great educator who served his country as Minister for Education from 1990 to 1995.

Grenada has been fortunate to have benefited from Sir Carlyle’s warm spirit, his abiding belief in duty and service to country, his devotion to God and family.

On behalf of the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and on my own behalf, I extend deep sympathy to Lady Glean and the family of the late Sir Carlyle Glean during their time of grief. May God give you the strength to bear the pain of this great loss.

May his soul rest in peace.

GIS