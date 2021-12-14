Grenada’s National Swim delegation departed the island for Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Monday, 13 December.

Team members Anaika Charles, Kimberly Ince, Delron Felix and Kerry Ollivierre will compete at the 15th FINA World Swimming, Short Course Championships. Their coach Gerson Escobar Fernandez and Head of Delegation Neil Francis, President of GASA, accompany the team. The Championships will run from 16-21 December.

Both Delron Felix and Kimberly Ince represented Grenada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. Anaika Charles and Kerry Ollivierre competed at the just concluded Inaugural Junior Pan American Games held in Cali, Colombia at the end of November.

The team has been training intently with Coaches Gerson and Ronald Charles, in preparation for the event. Anaika Charles will compete in the 50m Breaststroke and the 100m Breaststroke races, Kimberly Ince, the 50m Freestyle and the 50m Backstroke, Delron Felix, the 100m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly, while Kerry Ollivierre will also compete in the 50m Freestyle and the 50m Breaststroke.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) looks forward to Personal Best performances from our athletes who have been challenged by limited competitive opportunities over the past 2 years.

The contingent returns from Abu Dhabi on 22 December.

GASA