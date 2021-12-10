Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, has reiterated Grenada’s unwavering commitment to democracy, as he joined world leaders for a Summit for Democracy, hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The 2-day summit which started on Wednesday is intended to “set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action.”

In his intervention at the summit, Dr Mitchell acknowledged Grenada’s solid record of peaceful transition of power through the democratic process since 1984. He also noted that no democracy is safe unless all democracies are protected.

The Prime Minister said, “Grenada acknowledges the interdependent nature of our world and the fundamental importance of maintaining hemispheric stability and ensuring that our Caribbean region remains a zone of peace and bastion for democracy. There are many challenges to keeping democracy sacred, but Grenada is uncompromising in its defence of democratic ideals.”

Dr Mitchell referenced Government’s focus on a collaborative approach to governance and the social compact established with various stakeholders including the private sector and civil society.

He said, “Grenada promotes the tenets of good governance, accountability, and transparency, the rule of law and its enforcement, consensus-building, equity and inclusiveness. We recognise the rights of every citizen and resident and we uphold the provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other core human rights instruments.”

As part of the country intervention, world leaders were asked to identify 3 goals that will be actioned within the coming year, dubbed the ‘Year of Action’.

The goals identified by Grenada’s Prime Minister are, “Facilitating greater exposure of young people to parliamentary procedures through the Youth Parliament. Enhancing anti-corruption measures through widespread application of a National Gift Registry. Implementing a gender-responsive approach to budgeting and a Gender Equality Policy and Action Plan.”

GIS