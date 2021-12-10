Grenada welcomed the arrival of ARC+ 2021 on 1 December 2021, the first year of a 5-year agreement.

The international rally made landfall at the Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina with a total of 66 boats and more than 300 crew. This is the latest nautical achievement for destination Grenada which will see 4 other nautical events taking place in the next 4 weeks.

ARC+ takes sailors across the Atlantic from Gran Canaria to the Caribbean via the Cape Verde archipelago. The recently refurbished 227 berth Port Louis Marina is situated in the lagoon to the south of St George’s Harbour and is ideally placed for the Atlantic crossing landfall.

Welcoming the ARC+ fleet for the first time, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) team and staff of Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina executed an authentic ‘Pure Grenada’ programme of events compliant with Covid protocols and have been dedicated to giving ARC+ sailors the warmest of welcomes.

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority Petra Roach stated, “GTA is charged with guiding sustainable growth for the tourism industry through development of products where we have competitive advantage. We have identified yachting as a pillar of growth which can deliver strong economic benefit as the typical yachtie stays an average of 51 days and spends money not only on food, drink, tours, taxis and accommodation but also repairs, storage and berthing. The GTA is excited about exploiting the potential of this 5-year agreement with the World Cruising Club.”

The Grenada Tourism Authority expects that the introduction of the ARC+ Rally to Grenada during the holiday season will aid in an increase of economic activity for the tri-island state. The multiplier effect will allow for stimulation throughout the hospitality sector including accommodation, food services, transportation, tours, agriculture and marine services.

“Our people stand out globally as being resilient, warm and welcoming to everyone and we are showcasing our best for these international sailors,” stated Nikoyan Roberts, Manager of Nautical Development and Marketing & Sales (Ag).

All the yachts are equipped with a YB Tracker, regularly updating their position to the online Fleet Viewer and YB Races app for friends and family to follow the fleet as they adventure through Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

GTA