Grenlec is bringing greater convenience to its customers this season! At just the touch of a button, customers can now check their bill balances, usage history, report faults and more from their mobile devices using the new Grenlec Mobile App.

Samantha Hossle, Electrical Engineer stated, “We are always seeking innovative ways to bring more convenience and accessibility to our customers. With this app, we hope to satisfy customers’ expectations to have ready access to their account information.”

With the mobile app, customers can:

Check bill balance(s).

See bill due date(s) as well as the amount and date of the last payment.

See 12-month usage and cost history.

Add and manage multiple accounts.

Through the app, customers will receive notifications about power outages with an estimated restoration time. Additional notifications are sent if there are any changes to the restoration time, and again when the power is restored.

Customers can also use the app to report new outages as well as other issues (e.g. damaged streetlights, poles or lines).

Prudence Greenidge, Grenlec’s Corporate Communications Manager, noted, “The Genlec mobile app is an addition to a suite of tools that are designed to enhance customer experience. We believe customers will embrace the convenience of on-demand access to Grenlec billing information as well as the ability to easily send fault reports to and receive outage notifications and other information from Grenlec.”

In addition to the Mobile App, customers can continue calling 237 to check balances and report faults 24/7.

The Grenlec app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms via Google Play and the App Store.

Grenlec