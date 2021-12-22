Shannon Doughlin, Anique Bonaparte and Cedric Marquez, retained their ‘Singles Championship Titles,’ with convincing victories at the finals of the Grenada Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Excel Plaza Open National Table Tennis Open Championships.

The finals which were held last weekend at the Public Workers Union Building (PWU) in Tanteen, St George, saw a spectacular performance from Doughlin in the men’s singles, losing just one game in the final of the 16-man draw. Doughlin secured his second consecutive National Men’s Singles title, defeating Shermal Williams 11-3, 10-12, 11-6, 11-7. Bonaparte secured her National Women’s Singles title with a win over Donay Henry 11-5; 11-6; 11-3.

Marquez, though losing to Doughlin in the semifinals of the Men’s Singles, captured his second consecutive championship title in the Boy’s 18 and Under Singles, defeating Shermal Williams in straight sets 13-11; 11-8; 11-8.

The Boys 15 and Under singles produced a new champion in Clifford Romain who defeated Quincy Francis 12-10; 11-8; 11-7. The Boys 12 and Under was captured by Shandel Straker who beat Jonnique Mark in a thrilling 5-setter. Having suffered defeats in the first two sets, 11-9; 11-4; Straker came back to duce the third set, winning 12-10; and the fourth and fifth 11-9; 11-8.

The Men’s Veteran’s 55-years and over was won by Trevor Layne defeating teammate Carl Felix 11-4; 11-9; 9-11; 11-6.

Before the presentation of trophies, players and officials observed a one-minute silence in honour of the late Everold “Happy Birthday” John, former national men’s singles champion and Cherelyn Munroe, a former junior girls’ singles champion who both passed away during the month of December.

Trophies were presented by Chief Executive Officer of Excel Plaza, and main sponsor of the tournament Kent Joseph, along with the President of the Grenada Table Tennis Association, Dr Alister Antoine. Former national champions Charlie Hood and Marva McIntyre also presented trophies to the respective winners in each category of the competition.

The GTTA deemed the tournament a success, as it attracted just over 50 players, and looks ahead with optimism for the continued growth of the sport in the coming year.

GTTA