The Government of Grenada has announced the nomination of Yuchen (Justin) Sun to be its new Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva.

Once the nomination is accepted by the WTO, Justin Sun will be authorised and empowered to represent the Government of Grenada at meetings of the WTO.

HE Justin (Yuchen) SUN, a leading figure in the crypto and blockchain sphere, is best known as the Founder of TRON, one of the world’s largest and most popular blockchain platforms.

Grenada is a key member of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME), and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

“I look forward to the opportunity to represent Grenada and work with WTO leadership to reinvigorate global trade in various ways, particularly the development of a robust digital economy internationally,” Sun said as he awaits his formal acceptance.

With the appointment of Sun as Grenada’s Ambassador to the WTO, the Government of Grenada expects him to use his contacts to promote trade, investment and development opportunities for the country.

To mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, he is expected to promote Grenada as a viable economic destination by introducing advanced tools and methods, and these changes could improve the marketing and promotion of this Caribbean country in the near future. Likewise, Sun is expected to support the development of human resources, infrastructure and information and communication technology for Grenada’s government. He is also expected to conduct himself in a manner that always positively promotes Grenada’s image in the international community.

