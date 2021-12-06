by Linda Straker

Payout is Government’s appreciation to frontline workers

Other categories of workers across public sector to be rewarded

One-off payment will result in a temporary increase in Government’s wage bill

Finance Minister Gregory Bowen has admitted that some public officers will receive the final payment of the promised double salary to public officers no later than the first quarter of 2022, but the intention is for the majority to be paid in December.

“A few may just end up receiving it after December 2021 because there is a need to clarify some workers’ role during the pandemic. Remember some are receiving half month’s pay while some are receiving a full month’s pay. The clarity is required to ensure that the documents are processed correctly,” Bowen said when asked to confirm the period when payments will be done.

It is understood that almost all Government workers will be receiving the appreciation payout, but some will receive it in 2 payments. Those who will be receiving 2 payments will receive the first one in December and the second payment during the first quarter of 2022.

In his Budget Day presentation on 26 November 2021, Bowen announced the payout and disclosed that its Government’s appreciation to the frontline workers who have led the charge in this relentless battle against Covid-19.

“Almost 2 years later, they are understandably battle-weary but many of them keep going, energised by the delivery of quality service to their countrymen and women. They routinely make personal sacrifices and forego quality time with their loved ones. Although the pandemic calls for greater caution with respect to expenditure, rewarding our frontline heroes is something that must and will be done. Our pledge today is to show appreciation in a tangible way,” he said.

“I, therefore, announce that all frontline public sector workers defined as all officers of the Royal Grenada Police Force, along with medical personnel and ancillary workers in the Ministry of Health, who physically performed and continue to perform, and by virtue of their duties, were exposed to the risk of Covid-19, will receive an additional month’s pay during the month of December,” the finance minister announced in the Parliament.

He then explained that “this is a token of Government’s immense appreciation for your selfless service in leading this crucial fight against Covid-19. We acknowledge the tremendous sacrifices made in helping to keep our beloved country and people safe. We thank you and we applaud your efforts,” he said before disclosing that other workers will be receiving half month’s pay.

“There are many other categories of workers across the public sector, who augmented the duties of the frontline personnel previously identified, playing an integral role in executing the additional responsibilities required for the protection of lives and livelihood during the pandemic. These workers, Mr Speaker, will receive similar reward based on established criteria,” he said.

Bowen said that the ruling administration is convinced that public officers are deserving of such recognition and reward, for, without their committed service, a challenging period in the island’s history would be made even more difficult.

“Government recognises the hard work and dedication of many other public officers. As such, all other workers in the public sector, who consistently performed duties from the onset of the pandemic to date, will receive an additional half month’s pay in December,” he said, informing the nation that the one-off payment will result in a temporary increase in Government’s wage bill.

“These initiatives would obviously temporarily increase the Government’s wage bill, but we believe that these tokens of our deepest appreciation are warranted at this time,” he said.

